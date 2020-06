Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a gorgeous home, in a great neighborhood? Well look no further. This completely renovated home is a stunning and rare find as a lease. This home features a very modern floor plan with a beautiful view from the kitchen into the family room. Stainless Steel appliances and solid counter-tops. A cabana in the backyard to entertain your guests. Master suite with a walk-in closet. This home will not leave you disappointed!