72 Delmont Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Charming condo in in the heart of Buckhead! 1 bed/1 bath bottom unit with screened-in porch overlooking spacious landscaped courtyard. Hardwood floors throughout! Delightful tile kitchen with white cabinets, gas range, and washer/dryer. Dining room off the kitchen leads you to the living room with plenty of natural light! Enjoy convenience to Lenox Mall, dining, parks, museums, schools, & more! Water, trash, WiFi, lawn maintenance, & sewer included. *Must have valid drivers license & 2 recent paystubs. $50 non-refundable background check. $300 pet deposit.*