Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
72 Delmont Drive NE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

72 Delmont Drive NE

72 Delmont Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

72 Delmont Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Charming condo in in the heart of Buckhead! 1 bed/1 bath bottom unit with screened-in porch overlooking spacious landscaped courtyard. Hardwood floors throughout! Delightful tile kitchen with white cabinets, gas range, and washer/dryer. Dining room off the kitchen leads you to the living room with plenty of natural light! Enjoy convenience to Lenox Mall, dining, parks, museums, schools, & more! Water, trash, WiFi, lawn maintenance, & sewer included. *Must have valid drivers license & 2 recent paystubs. $50 non-refundable background check. $300 pet deposit.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Delmont Drive NE have any available units?
72 Delmont Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Delmont Drive NE have?
Some of 72 Delmont Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Delmont Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
72 Delmont Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Delmont Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Delmont Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 72 Delmont Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 72 Delmont Drive NE offers parking.
Does 72 Delmont Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Delmont Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Delmont Drive NE have a pool?
No, 72 Delmont Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 72 Delmont Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 72 Delmont Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Delmont Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Delmont Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
