716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Live Right Across from Ponce City Market in your Own UNIQUE Renovated 2 story 1bdrm/2bath studio/condo/bungalow. 2 Entrances. This unique place has kitchen upstairs w/ Granite Counter Tops & New Appliances Stove/oven, refrigerator. WASHER/DRYER Included. Custom Spiral StairCase to get from top to bottom. Your Own Large Private Deck, Great for entertaining. Off Street parking Spot. Steps to everything in O4W, Piedmont Park, Mins to VA Highland. Perfect for someone to live a lifestyle on the go!