Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5

716 Lakeview Ave NE · (678) 878-7590
Location

716 Lakeview Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Live Right Across from Ponce City Market in your Own UNIQUE Renovated 2 story 1bdrm/2bath studio/condo/bungalow. 2 Entrances. This unique place has kitchen upstairs w/ Granite Counter Tops & New Appliances Stove/oven, refrigerator. WASHER/DRYER Included. Custom Spiral StairCase to get from top to bottom. Your Own Large Private Deck, Great for entertaining. Off Street parking Spot. Steps to everything in O4W, Piedmont Park, Mins to VA Highland. Perfect for someone to live a lifestyle on the go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 have any available units?
716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 have?
Some of 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 currently offering any rent specials?
716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 pet-friendly?
No, 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 offer parking?
Yes, 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 offers parking.
Does 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 have a pool?
No, 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 does not have a pool.
Does 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 have accessible units?
No, 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Lakeview Avenue NE # 5 has units with dishwashers.
