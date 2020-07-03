711 United Avenue SE

Beautiful home half a block from Grant Park: Park a golf cart mortocycles or bikes in the garage. Enjoy the big backyard and spacious bed rooms. Updated bathroom and kitchen along with a customized mud room. Come by and check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
