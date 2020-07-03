All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:57 AM

711 United Avenue SE

711 United Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

711 United Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home half a block from Grant Park: Park a golf cart mortocycles or bikes in the garage. Enjoy the big backyard and spacious bed rooms. Updated bathroom and kitchen along with a customized mud room. Come by and check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 United Avenue SE have any available units?
711 United Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 United Avenue SE have?
Some of 711 United Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 United Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
711 United Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 United Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 711 United Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 711 United Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 711 United Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 711 United Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 United Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 United Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 711 United Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 711 United Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 711 United Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 711 United Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 United Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

