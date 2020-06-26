70 Honour Circle NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Location in Buckhead! Light and Bright with upgrades throughout. Kit w/granite and island, floor length bay windows in breakfast area and columns leading into Family room. Formal Dining room has double trey ceiling, hardwood floors, Living rm off foyer, sep Private Office, large bonus/play/rec room upstairs with beautiful spiral staircase to family rm. Master Bed & Bath have vaulted ceilings, skylight, separate vanities. Great covered veranda off Family rm. In-law or nanny suite with private entrance. Convenient to Chastain Park and Lenox Mall. Must See!