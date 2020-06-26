All apartments in Atlanta
70 Honour Circle NW

70 Honour Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

70 Honour Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Tuxedo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Location in Buckhead! Light and Bright with upgrades throughout. Kit w/granite and island, floor length bay windows in breakfast area and columns leading into Family room. Formal Dining room has double trey ceiling, hardwood floors, Living rm off foyer, sep Private Office, large bonus/play/rec room upstairs with beautiful spiral staircase to family rm. Master Bed & Bath have vaulted ceilings, skylight, separate vanities. Great covered veranda off Family rm. In-law or nanny suite with private entrance. Convenient to Chastain Park and Lenox Mall. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Honour Circle NW have any available units?
70 Honour Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Honour Circle NW have?
Some of 70 Honour Circle NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Honour Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
70 Honour Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Honour Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 70 Honour Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 70 Honour Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 70 Honour Circle NW offers parking.
Does 70 Honour Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Honour Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Honour Circle NW have a pool?
No, 70 Honour Circle NW does not have a pool.
Does 70 Honour Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 70 Honour Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Honour Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Honour Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
