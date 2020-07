Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities

Experience "The Loft Life"! Perfect space to Work, Live, and Play! Enjoy staying in this gorgeous mixed- use loft in the heart of Atlanta's historic Old 4th Ward. This uniquely spacious 3 bed 2 bath loft can come fully furnished and includes a bonus room and washer and dryer. Less than 5 miles away from every major city attraction! Steps away from the Krog Street Market & the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail. Schedule your tour today!