Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE
Last updated December 1 2019 at 10:26 AM

680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE

680 Mcdonough Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

680 Mcdonough Boulevard Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Benteen Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful Eastside bungalow in the Chosewood Park/Benteen Park area has been fully restored. It boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a very private fenced backyard with private parking for two cars. Each bathroom has custom tile work and upgraded fixtures. There are hardwoods throughout. The kitchen includes a separate laundry closet and full size walk in pantry. 680 McDonough Blvd is minutes from Grant Park and walking distance to the new mixed use development in Chosewood Park, which will include residential rental, retail and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE have any available units?
680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE have?
Some of 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE currently offering any rent specials?
680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE pet-friendly?
No, 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE offer parking?
Yes, 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE offers parking.
Does 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE have a pool?
No, 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE does not have a pool.
Does 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE have accessible units?
No, 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE has units with dishwashers.
