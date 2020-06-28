680 Mcdonough Boulevard SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful Eastside bungalow in the Chosewood Park/Benteen Park area has been fully restored. It boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a very private fenced backyard with private parking for two cars. Each bathroom has custom tile work and upgraded fixtures. There are hardwoods throughout. The kitchen includes a separate laundry closet and full size walk in pantry. 680 McDonough Blvd is minutes from Grant Park and walking distance to the new mixed use development in Chosewood Park, which will include residential rental, retail and dining.