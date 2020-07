Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Never before occupied FULLY FURNISHED executive residence! Home is perfectly situated in private enclave only steps from Freedom Park Trail, The Belt Line, Inman Park restaurants and shops & Ponce City Market. Elegance & edginess have been artistically combined to transform this three bedroom, two full baths & one half bath property into a masterpiece that delivers the ambiance of a sophisticated boutique hotel.