Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Live next to the Carter Center, on a semi-private road just steps (2 blocks) away from the Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market in this sweet townhouse! Who could want more. New stainless appliances (gas range), nice finishes and a private courtyard. Oh, and there's more, a fireplace, easy parking in the community lot and ample closet storage. Walk to VaHi, Inman Park, Piedmont Park, the new Clermont Hotel and loads of other fun spots!! CALL TODAY