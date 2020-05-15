All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

650 Glen Iris Drive #4

650 Glen Iris Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

650 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
650 Glen Iris Drive #4 Available 03/01/19 Authentic Loft across from Ponce City Market! - LOOK NO FURTHER!! Just steps from the BELTLINE and PONCE CITY MARKET...Live in one of the most sought after Intown ATL neighborhoods (Old 4th Ward) in this eclectic 2 bedroom/2bathroom loft. Roommate floorplan w/2 master suites. Open kitchen living room is great for entertaining, ss appls, granite countertops, undermount sink, track lighting, and LG front load washer/dryer unit included. Beautiful ebony stained concrete floors throughout, 13ft ceilings, 2 assigned parking spaces, gated parking AND MORE!

Cable/Internet are INCLUDED in rent.

Work out in the fitness facility; hold meetings in the clubroom, or walk your dog in the community dog run. Literally steps from Whole Foods, Dancing Goats Coffee Shop, Starbucks and a number of restaurants, the Beltline, O4W Park, and Ponce City Market. This unit is highly sought after and is a must see! IT WON'T LAST LONG!

Available March 1, 2019

For Showings Contact:
Rob #: 678.521.5297
Email: billie.board@gmail.com

Or

Tia #: 678.469.7748
Email: slpatterson52@gmail.com

(RLNE4691812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 have any available units?
650 Glen Iris Drive #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 have?
Some of 650 Glen Iris Drive #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 currently offering any rent specials?
650 Glen Iris Drive #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 is pet friendly.
Does 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 offer parking?
Yes, 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 offers parking.
Does 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 have a pool?
No, 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 does not have a pool.
Does 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 have accessible units?
No, 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Glen Iris Drive #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
