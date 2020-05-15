Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking gym dog park

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

650 Glen Iris Drive #4 Available 03/01/19 Authentic Loft across from Ponce City Market! - LOOK NO FURTHER!! Just steps from the BELTLINE and PONCE CITY MARKET...Live in one of the most sought after Intown ATL neighborhoods (Old 4th Ward) in this eclectic 2 bedroom/2bathroom loft. Roommate floorplan w/2 master suites. Open kitchen living room is great for entertaining, ss appls, granite countertops, undermount sink, track lighting, and LG front load washer/dryer unit included. Beautiful ebony stained concrete floors throughout, 13ft ceilings, 2 assigned parking spaces, gated parking AND MORE!



Cable/Internet are INCLUDED in rent.



Work out in the fitness facility; hold meetings in the clubroom, or walk your dog in the community dog run. Literally steps from Whole Foods, Dancing Goats Coffee Shop, Starbucks and a number of restaurants, the Beltline, O4W Park, and Ponce City Market. This unit is highly sought after and is a must see! IT WON'T LAST LONG!



Available March 1, 2019



For Showings Contact:

Rob #: 678.521.5297

Email: billie.board@gmail.com



Or



Tia #: 678.469.7748

Email: slpatterson52@gmail.com



(RLNE4691812)