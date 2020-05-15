Amenities
650 Glen Iris Drive #4 Available 03/01/19 Authentic Loft across from Ponce City Market! - LOOK NO FURTHER!! Just steps from the BELTLINE and PONCE CITY MARKET...Live in one of the most sought after Intown ATL neighborhoods (Old 4th Ward) in this eclectic 2 bedroom/2bathroom loft. Roommate floorplan w/2 master suites. Open kitchen living room is great for entertaining, ss appls, granite countertops, undermount sink, track lighting, and LG front load washer/dryer unit included. Beautiful ebony stained concrete floors throughout, 13ft ceilings, 2 assigned parking spaces, gated parking AND MORE!
Cable/Internet are INCLUDED in rent.
Work out in the fitness facility; hold meetings in the clubroom, or walk your dog in the community dog run. Literally steps from Whole Foods, Dancing Goats Coffee Shop, Starbucks and a number of restaurants, the Beltline, O4W Park, and Ponce City Market. This unit is highly sought after and is a must see! IT WON'T LAST LONG!
Available March 1, 2019
For Showings Contact:
Rob #: 678.521.5297
Email: billie.board@gmail.com
Or
Tia #: 678.469.7748
Email: slpatterson52@gmail.com
