Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:38 PM

645 Seminole Avenue NE

645 Seminole Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

645 Seminole Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Gorgeously appointed home perfectly located one block from Freedom Park Trail & seconds to Ponce City Market, the Beltline, Virginia Highland and Piedmont Park, this home is in a prime location close to everything! Renovated home features a welcoming covered front porch with ceiling fan to unwind on and enjoy while the entrance leads to a fireside family room and open floorplan. Family flows into the dining and eat-in kitchen! STUNNING white kitchen with coffered ceiling, subway tile, granite & high end SS appliances! Sprawling master bed w/spa bath & generous bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 Seminole Avenue NE have any available units?
645 Seminole Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 Seminole Avenue NE have?
Some of 645 Seminole Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 Seminole Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
645 Seminole Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 Seminole Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 645 Seminole Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 645 Seminole Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 645 Seminole Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 645 Seminole Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 Seminole Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 Seminole Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 645 Seminole Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 645 Seminole Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 645 Seminole Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 645 Seminole Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 Seminole Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
