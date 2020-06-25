645 Seminole Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Gorgeously appointed home perfectly located one block from Freedom Park Trail & seconds to Ponce City Market, the Beltline, Virginia Highland and Piedmont Park, this home is in a prime location close to everything! Renovated home features a welcoming covered front porch with ceiling fan to unwind on and enjoy while the entrance leads to a fireside family room and open floorplan. Family flows into the dining and eat-in kitchen! STUNNING white kitchen with coffered ceiling, subway tile, granite & high end SS appliances! Sprawling master bed w/spa bath & generous bedrooms!