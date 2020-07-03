All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 640 Marion St SE Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
640 Marion St SE Unit B
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

640 Marion St SE Unit B

640 Marion St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

640 Marion St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b92e081052 ---- Top quality, Modern Townhome in sought after Grant Park, just 1 block to the BeltLine! Meticulous attention to space & design in this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom. Modern interior, enhanced w/ gorgeous hardwoods on the main level, Berber carpet in the bedrooms, High Ceilings, large windows and More! Open and sleek Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, large Island and view into the living area. Spacious Living area w/ fireplace and access to a rear patio. Separate Dining area. Top level features a spacious Master bedroom w/ Master spa bath boasting a double vanity and large step in tile shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 Full bath in hall featuring a double vanity. Washer/Dryer provided. 1-car garage. Steps away from the SE Beltline Trail, Glenwood Park, the new Memorial Corridor and easy access to interstates. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Marion St SE Unit B have any available units?
640 Marion St SE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Marion St SE Unit B have?
Some of 640 Marion St SE Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Marion St SE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
640 Marion St SE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Marion St SE Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 640 Marion St SE Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 640 Marion St SE Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 640 Marion St SE Unit B offers parking.
Does 640 Marion St SE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Marion St SE Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Marion St SE Unit B have a pool?
No, 640 Marion St SE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 640 Marion St SE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 640 Marion St SE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Marion St SE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Marion St SE Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashley West End
717 Lee St
Atlanta, GA 30310
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus