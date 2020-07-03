640 Marion St SE Unit B

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b92e081052 ---- Top quality, Modern Townhome in sought after Grant Park, just 1 block to the BeltLine! Meticulous attention to space & design in this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom. Modern interior, enhanced w/ gorgeous hardwoods on the main level, Berber carpet in the bedrooms, High Ceilings, large windows and More! Open and sleek Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, large Island and view into the living area. Spacious Living area w/ fireplace and access to a rear patio. Separate Dining area. Top level features a spacious Master bedroom w/ Master spa bath boasting a double vanity and large step in tile shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 Full bath in hall featuring a double vanity. Washer/Dryer provided. 1-car garage. Steps away from the SE Beltline Trail, Glenwood Park, the new Memorial Corridor and easy access to interstates. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson