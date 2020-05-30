64 Howell St South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to reside in one of Atlanta's trendiest neighborhoods. Walk to shops, Ponce City Market & the Beltline. This open concept, completely renovated home boasts hardwood flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, new HVAC, new stainless steel appliances and more. Separate dining area is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front or back porch. Master bedroom on main has stunning en suite bathroom with freestanding shower & a huge walk-in closest. Upstairs, you will find a generous loft area, a junior master suite with a large bathroom, additional bedroom & large closets. Private upstairs porch. Remote controlled electronic gate for safe parking that has up to 6 parking spaces! Move in ready! /Broker co-op offered, inquire/ Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour. *This home is not currently approved to accept housing vouchers*