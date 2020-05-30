All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 64 Howell St South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
64 Howell St South East
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:54 PM

64 Howell St South East

64 Howell Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

64 Howell Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this amazing opportunity to reside in one of Atlanta's trendiest neighborhoods. Walk to shops, Ponce City Market & the Beltline. This open concept, completely renovated home boasts hardwood flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, new HVAC, new stainless steel appliances and more. Separate dining area is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front or back porch. Master bedroom on main has stunning en suite bathroom with freestanding shower & a huge walk-in closest. Upstairs, you will find a generous loft area, a junior master suite with a large bathroom, additional bedroom & large closets. Private upstairs porch. Remote controlled electronic gate for safe parking that has up to 6 parking spaces! Move in ready! /Broker co-op offered, inquire/ Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour. *This home is not currently approved to accept housing vouchers*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Howell St South East have any available units?
64 Howell St South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Howell St South East have?
Some of 64 Howell St South East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Howell St South East currently offering any rent specials?
64 Howell St South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Howell St South East pet-friendly?
No, 64 Howell St South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 64 Howell St South East offer parking?
Yes, 64 Howell St South East offers parking.
Does 64 Howell St South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Howell St South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Howell St South East have a pool?
No, 64 Howell St South East does not have a pool.
Does 64 Howell St South East have accessible units?
No, 64 Howell St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Howell St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Howell St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus