All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 610 Summit north dr. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
610 Summit north dr. NE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

610 Summit north dr. NE

610 Summit North Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Lindbergh - Morosgo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

610 Summit North Drive, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
2/2 Buckhead condo - 5 min to MARTA/Kroger/Target - Property Id: 189673

Smart enabled 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a bonus Sunroom at the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta, GA.

The living room is smart-enabled, allowing you to voice-control lighting and AC over wifi, and equipped with a projector producing 120 TV screen!

Roommate floorplan; bedrooms are equipped with smart ceiling fan and lights, walk-in closets, and personal bathroom.

Community Features: Club House, Dog Playground, Pool, Recreation Area, PATH400, Street Lights, Tennis Court(s), Walking Trails

PLEASE NOTE, we do not accept Housing Vouchers.

Walking Distance:
2 mins to MARTA Bus station
2 mins to Path 400 Bike/Walk path
5 mins to Target (Best Buy, Home Depot)

Drive:
2 mins to Highway G400
5 mins to Interstate 85/75
5 mins from Lenox Mall (AMC Buckhead)
15 mins to Fox Theatre (Mid-town)
10-15 mins from Georgia State University, Georgia Tech, UGA - Terry Business School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189673
Property Id 189673

(RLNE5398961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Summit north dr. NE have any available units?
610 Summit north dr. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Summit north dr. NE have?
Some of 610 Summit north dr. NE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Summit north dr. NE currently offering any rent specials?
610 Summit north dr. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Summit north dr. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Summit north dr. NE is pet friendly.
Does 610 Summit north dr. NE offer parking?
No, 610 Summit north dr. NE does not offer parking.
Does 610 Summit north dr. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Summit north dr. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Summit north dr. NE have a pool?
Yes, 610 Summit north dr. NE has a pool.
Does 610 Summit north dr. NE have accessible units?
No, 610 Summit north dr. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Summit north dr. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Summit north dr. NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus