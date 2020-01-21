610 Summit north dr. NE

Amenities
2/2 Buckhead condo - 5 min to MARTA/Kroger/Target - Property Id: 189673
Smart enabled 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a bonus Sunroom at the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta, GA.
The living room is smart-enabled, allowing you to voice-control lighting and AC over wifi, and equipped with a projector producing 120 TV screen!
Roommate floorplan; bedrooms are equipped with smart ceiling fan and lights, walk-in closets, and personal bathroom.
Community Features: Club House, Dog Playground, Pool, Recreation Area, PATH400, Street Lights, Tennis Court(s), Walking Trails
PLEASE NOTE, we do not accept Housing Vouchers.
Walking Distance:
2 mins to MARTA Bus station
2 mins to Path 400 Bike/Walk path
5 mins to Target (Best Buy, Home Depot)
Drive:
2 mins to Highway G400
5 mins to Interstate 85/75
5 mins from Lenox Mall (AMC Buckhead)
15 mins to Fox Theatre (Mid-town)
10-15 mins from Georgia State University, Georgia Tech, UGA - Terry Business School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189673
