610 Summit north dr. NE

2/2 Buckhead condo - 5 min to MARTA/Kroger/Target - Property Id: 189673



Smart enabled 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a bonus Sunroom at the heart of Buckhead, Atlanta, GA.



The living room is smart-enabled, allowing you to voice-control lighting and AC over wifi, and equipped with a projector producing 120 TV screen!



Roommate floorplan; bedrooms are equipped with smart ceiling fan and lights, walk-in closets, and personal bathroom.



Community Features: Club House, Dog Playground, Pool, Recreation Area, PATH400, Street Lights, Tennis Court(s), Walking Trails



PLEASE NOTE, we do not accept Housing Vouchers.



Walking Distance:

2 mins to MARTA Bus station

2 mins to Path 400 Bike/Walk path

5 mins to Target (Best Buy, Home Depot)



Drive:

2 mins to Highway G400

5 mins to Interstate 85/75

5 mins from Lenox Mall (AMC Buckhead)

15 mins to Fox Theatre (Mid-town)

10-15 mins from Georgia State University, Georgia Tech, UGA - Terry Business School

