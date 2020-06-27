608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE,

Amenities
Windsor Apt (Up to 2 Weeks Free) - Property Id: 34485
Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi caf, serving bar and TV gallery
Business center with PCs and Macs
Fire pit with entertaining space
Outdoor lounge with inviting fireplace and TVs
Rooftop lounge with entertaining space and fire pit and incredible downtown views
Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas
Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment
Convenient private dining space
Multilevel parking garage
Controlled access
Elevators
Fully-equipped wellness center with highly-specialized Technogym cardio machines, free weights and individual strength training machines
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/34485p
Property Id 34485
(RLNE5013533)