Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE,
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE,

608 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

608 Ralph Mcgill Boulevard Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Windsor Apt (Up to 2 Weeks Free) - Property Id: 34485

Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi caf, serving bar and TV gallery
Business center with PCs and Macs
Fire pit with entertaining space
Outdoor lounge with inviting fireplace and TVs
Rooftop lounge with entertaining space and fire pit and incredible downtown views
Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas
Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment
Convenient private dining space
Multilevel parking garage
Controlled access
Elevators
Fully-equipped wellness center with highly-specialized Technogym cardio machines, free weights and individual strength training machines
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/34485p
Property Id 34485

(RLNE5013533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, have any available units?
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, have?
Some of 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE,'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, currently offering any rent specials?
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, is pet friendly.
Does 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, offer parking?
Yes, 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, offers parking.
Does 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, have a pool?
Yes, 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, has a pool.
Does 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, have accessible units?
No, 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, has units with dishwashers.
