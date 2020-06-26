All apartments in Atlanta
590 Elmwood Dr
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

590 Elmwood Dr

590 Elmwood Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

590 Elmwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Virginia Highlands apartment located in a neighborhood setting, seven houses from the entrance to the BeltLine and Piedmont Park. Your opportunity to live in the center of it all! This home has two bedrooms each with a walk in closet, two bathrooms, lots of natural light, private patio, open kitchen, and professionally landscaped yard. Location is perfectly located walking distance to restaurants, shopping and Trader Joes. Additionally this home has its own laundry in the unit, very pet friendly and plenty of entertaining space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Elmwood Dr have any available units?
590 Elmwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 Elmwood Dr have?
Some of 590 Elmwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Elmwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
590 Elmwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Elmwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 Elmwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 590 Elmwood Dr offer parking?
No, 590 Elmwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 590 Elmwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 590 Elmwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Elmwood Dr have a pool?
No, 590 Elmwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 590 Elmwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 590 Elmwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Elmwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 Elmwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
