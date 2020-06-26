590 Elmwood Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Virginia Highlands apartment located in a neighborhood setting, seven houses from the entrance to the BeltLine and Piedmont Park. Your opportunity to live in the center of it all! This home has two bedrooms each with a walk in closet, two bathrooms, lots of natural light, private patio, open kitchen, and professionally landscaped yard. Location is perfectly located walking distance to restaurants, shopping and Trader Joes. Additionally this home has its own laundry in the unit, very pet friendly and plenty of entertaining space.