All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:39 AM

576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE

576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Old Fourth Ward 4 Bedroom House! - Steps away from the Atlanta Beltline, Krog Street Market, Freedom Trail,Edgewood retail district and the newly revitalized Howard Middle School! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home built in 2015 features rocking chair front porch, large screen in porch off living room and additional deck off the master suite. Gated and fenced in backyard to accommodate off street parking! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, an open living area and kitchen with granite island, parlor/office, rocking chair porch, and two outdoor decks in the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE have any available units?
576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE have?
Some of 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus