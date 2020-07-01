576 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE

Amenities

Old Fourth Ward 4 Bedroom House! - Steps away from the Atlanta Beltline, Krog Street Market, Freedom Trail,Edgewood retail district and the newly revitalized Howard Middle School! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home built in 2015 features rocking chair front porch, large screen in porch off living room and additional deck off the master suite. Gated and fenced in backyard to accommodate off street parking! Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, an open living area and kitchen with granite island, parlor/office, rocking chair porch, and two outdoor decks in the back yard.