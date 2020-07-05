531 Mead Street SE

Amenities

Renovated / Updated Bungalow Just A Few Blocks From Grant Park With A Large Fenced Back Yard That Backs Up To The Belt Line! Great Room Has Ample Room With Custom Built Ins! Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout! Rocking Chair Front Porch Overlooks Quaint Fenced Front Yard! Kitchen Has Subway Tile, Granite And Stainless Steel Appliances! Walk To The Zoo, Farmers Market And Brewery! Gated Drive Way Leads To Private Fenced Back Yard And Parking! Back Yard Has Free Standing Fireplace! Large Deck Over Looking Private Fenced Back Yard With Free Standing Fireplace! Must See!