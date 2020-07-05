All apartments in Atlanta
Location

531 Mead Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated / Updated Bungalow Just A Few Blocks From Grant Park With A Large Fenced Back Yard That Backs Up To The Belt Line! Great Room Has Ample Room With Custom Built Ins! Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout! Rocking Chair Front Porch Overlooks Quaint Fenced Front Yard! Kitchen Has Subway Tile, Granite And Stainless Steel Appliances! Walk To The Zoo, Farmers Market And Brewery! Gated Drive Way Leads To Private Fenced Back Yard And Parking! Back Yard Has Free Standing Fireplace! Large Deck Over Looking Private Fenced Back Yard With Free Standing Fireplace! Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Mead Street SE have any available units?
531 Mead Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 Mead Street SE have?
Some of 531 Mead Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Mead Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
531 Mead Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Mead Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 531 Mead Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 531 Mead Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 531 Mead Street SE offers parking.
Does 531 Mead Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Mead Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Mead Street SE have a pool?
No, 531 Mead Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 531 Mead Street SE have accessible units?
No, 531 Mead Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Mead Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 531 Mead Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

