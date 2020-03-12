528 Bismark Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Home has been Leased. Park along Lambert or in nhood. Live in the middle of Morningside, Midtown, and Buckhead in Hedgewood's "early European urban village" convenient to Piedmont Park,the Beltline,arts district,shopping. Walk to Starbucks, Sprouts, etc. Beautiful open kitchen with large island and SS appliances(convection oven) opens to light filled family room with 18 ft ceilings. The owner's suite on main has a large walk in closet. Upstairs 2nd owner's suite with walk in closet, bonus room, & office.