Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
528 Bismark Road NE
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

528 Bismark Road NE

528 Bismark Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

528 Bismark Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Home has been Leased. Park along Lambert or in nhood. Live in the middle of Morningside, Midtown, and Buckhead in Hedgewood's "early European urban village" convenient to Piedmont Park,the Beltline,arts district,shopping. Walk to Starbucks, Sprouts, etc. Beautiful open kitchen with large island and SS appliances(convection oven) opens to light filled family room with 18 ft ceilings. The owner's suite on main has a large walk in closet. Upstairs 2nd owner's suite with walk in closet, bonus room, & office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Bismark Road NE have any available units?
528 Bismark Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Bismark Road NE have?
Some of 528 Bismark Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Bismark Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
528 Bismark Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Bismark Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 528 Bismark Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 528 Bismark Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 528 Bismark Road NE offers parking.
Does 528 Bismark Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 Bismark Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Bismark Road NE have a pool?
No, 528 Bismark Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 528 Bismark Road NE have accessible units?
No, 528 Bismark Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Bismark Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Bismark Road NE has units with dishwashers.
