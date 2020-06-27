523 Seminole Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for new tenants July 1st. This charming bungalow has been totally renovated and sits on a large lot with garden beds already established for your use. Upon arrival, you actually forget you are still in the city! With easy access to local eateries, shops, parks and fun things to do, what more could you ask for and you're right on the Beltline and Freedom Park Trail. This unique home consists of 2 structures connected by a covered boardwalk. The main house includes open living, dining and kitchen space, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen includes stainless appliances: Wolf gas stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The master bedroom features walls of windows for light, a wall to wall closet and a cool, smooth pebble flooring. The bathroom in the main house features a walk in shower with glass enclosure and pebbled flooring. The 2nd structure could be used for home office or studio space which includes living space, a loft bedroom and 1 full bath. Large backyard for entertaining or sitting out, just enjoying life. Ample off-street parking. Handicapped accessible. Pets are allowed with $175 pet deposit + $175 pet fee. 50 lb weight limit. No aggressive breeds.