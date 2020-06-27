All apartments in Atlanta
523 Seminole Ave NE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:34 AM

523 Seminole Ave NE

523 Seminole Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

523 Seminole Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for new tenants July 1st. This charming bungalow has been totally renovated and sits on a large lot with garden beds already established for your use. Upon arrival, you actually forget you are still in the city! With easy access to local eateries, shops, parks and fun things to do, what more could you ask for and you're right on the Beltline and Freedom Park Trail. This unique home consists of 2 structures connected by a covered boardwalk. The main house includes open living, dining and kitchen space, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Kitchen includes stainless appliances: Wolf gas stove, Sub Zero refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The master bedroom features walls of windows for light, a wall to wall closet and a cool, smooth pebble flooring. The bathroom in the main house features a walk in shower with glass enclosure and pebbled flooring. The 2nd structure could be used for home office or studio space which includes living space, a loft bedroom and 1 full bath. Large backyard for entertaining or sitting out, just enjoying life. Ample off-street parking. Handicapped accessible. Pets are allowed with $175 pet deposit + $175 pet fee. 50 lb weight limit. No aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Seminole Ave NE have any available units?
523 Seminole Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 Seminole Ave NE have?
Some of 523 Seminole Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Seminole Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
523 Seminole Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Seminole Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Seminole Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 523 Seminole Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 523 Seminole Ave NE offers parking.
Does 523 Seminole Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 Seminole Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Seminole Ave NE have a pool?
No, 523 Seminole Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 523 Seminole Ave NE have accessible units?
Yes, 523 Seminole Ave NE has accessible units.
Does 523 Seminole Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 Seminole Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
