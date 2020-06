Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

O4W home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 10 ft ceilings, gas range in the kitchen, office, dining room, and storage in the cellar. Washer & dryer included, and off-street parking! Hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans in the bedrooms, plus great closet space for a 1920 home! Just painted! Located conveniently near Atlanta Medical Center and all Old Fourth Ward has to offer.