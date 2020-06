Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Painted brick cottage on huge lot in Collier Hills near beltline! True master suite, 2 guest bedrooms, office, dining room and large living space all on one level! Updated appliances in kitchen. Plenty of parking and just steps from the beltline! Don't miss this opportunity to be in collier hills pass you!