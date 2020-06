Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Completely rehabbed apartment homes. Nice entryway with coat closet, large living room, new stainless steel appliances in the all kitchen, as well as nice cabinetry. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Full ceramic tiled bath. Be the first to live here. Great convenient location close to everything Atlanta has to offer. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4679325)