All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 483 Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
483 Boulevard
Last updated April 8 2019 at 10:08 PM

483 Boulevard

483 Boulevard SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

483 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Historic Charm with Modern Updates! This is exactly what you're looking for in Grant Park - HUGE Front Porch, Victorian Detailing, Clawfoot Tub, Several Fireplaces, High Ceilings, and more! Perfect whether for a Family or Roommates. This home comes FULLY Furnished with ALL UTILITIES (aside from cable) included! The Kitchen is a Resident Chef's Dream with Stainless Steel Appliances and loads of Counter and Storage Space all Open to the Dining Room! The Main Level Bathroom is straight out of a magazine (see pics 18-20)! True Master Upstairs with Exposed Brick Fireplace! Off Street Parking through Alley leads to a beautiful Patio! Only Steps to Grant Park, the Zoo, Shopping and Dining along Boulevard. Easy Access to I-20 & Downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 Boulevard have any available units?
483 Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 483 Boulevard have?
Some of 483 Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
483 Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 483 Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 483 Boulevard offer parking?
No, 483 Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 483 Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 Boulevard have a pool?
No, 483 Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 483 Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 483 Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 483 Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus