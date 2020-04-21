483 Boulevard

Amenities

Historic Charm with Modern Updates! This is exactly what you're looking for in Grant Park - HUGE Front Porch, Victorian Detailing, Clawfoot Tub, Several Fireplaces, High Ceilings, and more! Perfect whether for a Family or Roommates. This home comes FULLY Furnished with ALL UTILITIES (aside from cable) included! The Kitchen is a Resident Chef's Dream with Stainless Steel Appliances and loads of Counter and Storage Space all Open to the Dining Room! The Main Level Bathroom is straight out of a magazine (see pics 18-20)! True Master Upstairs with Exposed Brick Fireplace! Off Street Parking through Alley leads to a beautiful Patio! Only Steps to Grant Park, the Zoo, Shopping and Dining along Boulevard. Easy Access to I-20 & Downtown!