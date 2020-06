Amenities

w/d hookup range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Location! Location! Location! This cozy duplex in Grant Park is directly across the street from Grant Park, the Atlanta Zoo and close proximity to East Atlanta Village, Summerhill, Georgia State and much more... Walk across the street to the park, zoo, Grant Park farmers market on Sundays, plus restaurants and shops nearby. This home has recent updates, including a new refrigerator and stove, along with a washer & dryer connection and is move-in ready. Sorry no pets.