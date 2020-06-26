All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

4427 Powers Ferry Road

4427 Powers Ferry Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4427 Powers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30327
Chastain Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Don't miss this opportunity to live in the heart of Chastain Park right by the Amphitheater! Sophisticated, contemporary home with lots of light, open interior, & amazing rooftop terrace! Home is very private & completely soundproof. Rooftop view includes amphitheater, city views. Close to all amenities within Chastain community. EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Front yard looks onto NW corner of the park! Strong credit score required. Deposits are 1 month security plus first and last months rent. Non-refundable Pet Deposit $1000 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Powers Ferry Road have any available units?
4427 Powers Ferry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 Powers Ferry Road have?
Some of 4427 Powers Ferry Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 Powers Ferry Road currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Powers Ferry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Powers Ferry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4427 Powers Ferry Road is pet friendly.
Does 4427 Powers Ferry Road offer parking?
Yes, 4427 Powers Ferry Road offers parking.
Does 4427 Powers Ferry Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4427 Powers Ferry Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Powers Ferry Road have a pool?
No, 4427 Powers Ferry Road does not have a pool.
Does 4427 Powers Ferry Road have accessible units?
No, 4427 Powers Ferry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Powers Ferry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4427 Powers Ferry Road has units with dishwashers.
