4427 Powers Ferry Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Don't miss this opportunity to live in the heart of Chastain Park right by the Amphitheater! Sophisticated, contemporary home with lots of light, open interior, & amazing rooftop terrace! Home is very private & completely soundproof. Rooftop view includes amphitheater, city views. Close to all amenities within Chastain community. EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Front yard looks onto NW corner of the park! Strong credit score required. Deposits are 1 month security plus first and last months rent. Non-refundable Pet Deposit $1000 per pet.