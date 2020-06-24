All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

434 Martin St

434 Martin Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

434 Martin Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location near the GA State Stadium and downtown Atlanta. Won\'t last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Martin St have any available units?
434 Martin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 434 Martin St currently offering any rent specials?
434 Martin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Martin St pet-friendly?
No, 434 Martin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 434 Martin St offer parking?
No, 434 Martin St does not offer parking.
Does 434 Martin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Martin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Martin St have a pool?
No, 434 Martin St does not have a pool.
Does 434 Martin St have accessible units?
No, 434 Martin St does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Martin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Martin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 Martin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 Martin St does not have units with air conditioning.
