425 10th Street NE

LOCATION ALERT! right across the road from Atlanta's premiere leisure destination PIEDMONT PARK. EZ WALK to midtown work and shops and amazing local amenities. Gorgeous & immaculate sunny apartment on 2nd(top!) floor of character filled 1920's building. Generous living room/sunroom, ALL NEW PAINT fresh neutral colors, oversiz bed with w/ good built in closet space.Updated eat-in kit w SS appliances (gas range!) & granite. Original Hardwood floors throughout, oversized NEWER THERMAL windows & high ceilings make the corner apartment light & livable.