425 10th Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

LOCATION ALERT! right across the road from Atlanta's premiere leisure destination PIEDMONT PARK. EZ WALK to midtown work and shops and amazing local amenities. Gorgeous & immaculate sunny apartment on 2nd(top!) floor of character filled 1920's building. Generous living room/sunroom, ALL NEW PAINT fresh neutral colors, oversiz bed with w/ good built in closet space.Updated eat-in kit w SS appliances (gas range!) & granite. Original Hardwood floors throughout, oversized NEWER THERMAL windows & high ceilings make the corner apartment light & livable.