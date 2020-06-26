All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 382 Peachtree Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
382 Peachtree Avenue NE
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:38 AM

382 Peachtree Avenue NE

382 Peachtree Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Garden Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

382 Peachtree Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Garden Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Every generation has comfort in a home built for family living. Multiple-suites, a party basement w/ bedroom, laundry & kitchenette, & full bath mud room surround the open great room connected to a private gated yard. Kitchen w/ 2 sinks & Wolf cooking; huge master w/ treetop privacy;walk-up bonus attic in garage & house. EV charger hard-wired in 3-car pull-thru garage. Home built to highest standards with concrete storm room & back-up generator. All new windows with great natural light throughout. Blocks from all Buckhead's pleasures with Garden Hills' amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Peachtree Avenue NE have any available units?
382 Peachtree Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 Peachtree Avenue NE have?
Some of 382 Peachtree Avenue NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 Peachtree Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
382 Peachtree Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Peachtree Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 382 Peachtree Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 382 Peachtree Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 382 Peachtree Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 382 Peachtree Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Peachtree Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Peachtree Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 382 Peachtree Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 382 Peachtree Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 382 Peachtree Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Peachtree Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 382 Peachtree Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus