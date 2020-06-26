382 Peachtree Avenue NE

Amenities

Every generation has comfort in a home built for family living. Multiple-suites, a party basement w/ bedroom, laundry & kitchenette, & full bath mud room surround the open great room connected to a private gated yard. Kitchen w/ 2 sinks & Wolf cooking; huge master w/ treetop privacy;walk-up bonus attic in garage & house. EV charger hard-wired in 3-car pull-thru garage. Home built to highest standards with concrete storm room & back-up generator. All new windows with great natural light throughout. Blocks from all Buckhead's pleasures with Garden Hills' amenities.