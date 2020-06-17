375 Highland Avenue North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

It's all about the location! Spacious 1 bed 1.5 bath townhome in gated community whose backdoor is just 20 steps away from the famous Jackson Street Bridge view! Fresh interior paint, hardwoods on the main floor, master bedroom ensuite with double sink vanity, Ceilings are 9' in main living area, and trey ceilings in the bedrooms.Attached 1 car garage with storage! Gorgeous saline pool, clubhouse and fitness center. near Old Fourth Ward, Inman Park, Freedom Pkwy. Pay only for Electric! Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish 404-400-6197 to schedule a showing. This home is not currently approved to accept housing vouchers.