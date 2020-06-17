All apartments in Atlanta
375 Highland Avenue North East
375 Highland Avenue North East

375 Highland Ave NE
Location

375 Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
It's all about the location! Spacious 1 bed 1.5 bath townhome in gated community whose backdoor is just 20 steps away from the famous Jackson Street Bridge view! Fresh interior paint, hardwoods on the main floor, master bedroom ensuite with double sink vanity, Ceilings are 9' in main living area, and trey ceilings in the bedrooms.Attached 1 car garage with storage! Gorgeous saline pool, clubhouse and fitness center. near Old Fourth Ward, Inman Park, Freedom Pkwy. Pay only for Electric! Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish 404-400-6197 to schedule a showing. This home is not currently approved to accept housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Highland Avenue North East have any available units?
375 Highland Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 Highland Avenue North East have?
Some of 375 Highland Avenue North East's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Highland Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
375 Highland Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Highland Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 375 Highland Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 375 Highland Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 375 Highland Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 375 Highland Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Highland Avenue North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Highland Avenue North East have a pool?
Yes, 375 Highland Avenue North East has a pool.
Does 375 Highland Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 375 Highland Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Highland Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Highland Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
