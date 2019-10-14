All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

3746 Brittany Walk

3746 Brittany Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3746 Brittany Walk, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This Intown Beauty is calling your name! Tucked away on quiet street. Enjoy Plush Carpet & Designer Colors, Fireplace in Family Rm, Kitchen w Breakfast Bar and Sep Dng Rm leading to Covered Deck. 3 Generous Sized Bdrms + A Loft Room for 4th Space. Large Owner’s Suite offers Sitting Rm/Nook and Features Sep Soaking Tub and Shower. Washer/dryer furnished for tenant use. Ditch your storage unit and use unfinished Basement for storage! Mins from Airport,Woodward Academy, and Beltline.No Sec 8-Housing Voucher Program. Lawncare Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3746 Brittany Walk have any available units?
3746 Brittany Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3746 Brittany Walk have?
Some of 3746 Brittany Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3746 Brittany Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3746 Brittany Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 Brittany Walk pet-friendly?
No, 3746 Brittany Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3746 Brittany Walk offer parking?
No, 3746 Brittany Walk does not offer parking.
Does 3746 Brittany Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3746 Brittany Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 Brittany Walk have a pool?
No, 3746 Brittany Walk does not have a pool.
Does 3746 Brittany Walk have accessible units?
No, 3746 Brittany Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 Brittany Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3746 Brittany Walk has units with dishwashers.
