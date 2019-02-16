All apartments in Atlanta
3587 Indian Rock Road South West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3587 Indian Rock Road South West

3587 Indian Rock Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3587 Indian Rock Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Ben Hill Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
All brick Ranch style House - Completely Move In Ready! Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances, abundant natural light, and fresh paint throughout. Updated kitchen w/ Breakfast bar, view into dining area and access to a spacious Den w/ new carpet and cozy wood burning fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Half Bath and access to a full bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Located in a quiet neighborhood and only 7 minutes from I-285 and 7 minutes to Camp Creek Market Place with Loews, Target, Chipotle, TJ Maxx, Moe's, Petsmart and more. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3587 Indian Rock Road South West have any available units?
3587 Indian Rock Road South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3587 Indian Rock Road South West have?
Some of 3587 Indian Rock Road South West's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3587 Indian Rock Road South West currently offering any rent specials?
3587 Indian Rock Road South West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3587 Indian Rock Road South West pet-friendly?
No, 3587 Indian Rock Road South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3587 Indian Rock Road South West offer parking?
No, 3587 Indian Rock Road South West does not offer parking.
Does 3587 Indian Rock Road South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3587 Indian Rock Road South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3587 Indian Rock Road South West have a pool?
No, 3587 Indian Rock Road South West does not have a pool.
Does 3587 Indian Rock Road South West have accessible units?
No, 3587 Indian Rock Road South West does not have accessible units.
Does 3587 Indian Rock Road South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3587 Indian Rock Road South West does not have units with dishwashers.
