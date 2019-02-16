3587 Indian Rock Road South West

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

All brick Ranch style House - Completely Move In Ready! Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances, abundant natural light, and fresh paint throughout. Updated kitchen w/ Breakfast bar, view into dining area and access to a spacious Den w/ new carpet and cozy wood burning fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Half Bath and access to a full bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Located in a quiet neighborhood and only 7 minutes from I-285 and 7 minutes to Camp Creek Market Place with Loews, Target, Chipotle, TJ Maxx, Moe's, Petsmart and more. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson