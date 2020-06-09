All apartments in Atlanta
34 Arpege Way NW
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

34 Arpege Way NW

34 Arpege Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

34 Arpege Way Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Spacious, freshly renovated condo in the Cross Creek golf community in Atlanta. This clean, newly painted home has hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining, sunroom, bathrooms and hallway. Granite countertops and glass tile backsplash in kitchen and an updated master bath with a new vanity and tiled walk in shower. Make life even sweeter with included water and trash service along with access to the community pool & golf course. On property dining is available as well! Conveniently located to schools, shopping, interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Arpege Way NW have any available units?
34 Arpege Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Arpege Way NW have?
Some of 34 Arpege Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Arpege Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
34 Arpege Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Arpege Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 34 Arpege Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 34 Arpege Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 34 Arpege Way NW offers parking.
Does 34 Arpege Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Arpege Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Arpege Way NW have a pool?
Yes, 34 Arpege Way NW has a pool.
Does 34 Arpege Way NW have accessible units?
No, 34 Arpege Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Arpege Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Arpege Way NW has units with dishwashers.
