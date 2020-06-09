34 Arpege Way NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious, freshly renovated condo in the Cross Creek golf community in Atlanta. This clean, newly painted home has hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining, sunroom, bathrooms and hallway. Granite countertops and glass tile backsplash in kitchen and an updated master bath with a new vanity and tiled walk in shower. Make life even sweeter with included water and trash service along with access to the community pool & golf course. On property dining is available as well! Conveniently located to schools, shopping, interstates.