3382 Bobolink Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311 West Manor
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This is the perfect mid-century home in the Cascades to rent with a huge backyard for hosting family gatherings. Get a spa feel in the renovated bathrooms. Bring your large furniture pieces for the family room and the dining room. You will not be disappointed with this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3382 Bobolink Circle have any available units?
3382 Bobolink Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3382 Bobolink Circle have?
Some of 3382 Bobolink Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3382 Bobolink Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3382 Bobolink Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.