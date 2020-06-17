All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

3382 Bobolink Circle

3382 Bobolink Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3382 Bobolink Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
West Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
range
This is the perfect mid-century home in the Cascades to rent with a huge backyard for hosting family gatherings. Get a spa feel in the renovated bathrooms. Bring your large furniture pieces for the family room and the dining room. You will not be disappointed with this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3382 Bobolink Circle have any available units?
3382 Bobolink Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3382 Bobolink Circle have?
Some of 3382 Bobolink Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3382 Bobolink Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3382 Bobolink Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3382 Bobolink Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3382 Bobolink Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3382 Bobolink Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3382 Bobolink Circle offers parking.
Does 3382 Bobolink Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3382 Bobolink Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3382 Bobolink Circle have a pool?
No, 3382 Bobolink Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3382 Bobolink Circle have accessible units?
No, 3382 Bobolink Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3382 Bobolink Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3382 Bobolink Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
