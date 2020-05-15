All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

3344 Peachtree Road NE

3344 Peachtree Road · (404) 822-4156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3344 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3405 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Desirable Sovereign. Stunning furnished two bedrooms, two and a half bath home in the sky with a separate media room. Gorgeous unobstructed South-facing views of the city. Floor-to-Ceiling windows throughout. The owner has $500,000 in upgrades throughout the home. Updated hardwood flooring throughout. Open custom kitchen by Bell with custom pewter island countertops, new tile backsplash, hardware, pantry and wine cooler. This entire home is professionally soundproofed, so feel free to enjoy your music! Loaded with A/V throughout, a Control 4 Smart Home systems makes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
3344 Peachtree Road NE has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 3344 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3344 Peachtree Road NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3344 Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3344 Peachtree Road NE does offer parking.
Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3344 Peachtree Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
No, 3344 Peachtree Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3344 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3344 Peachtree Road NE has units with dishwashers.
