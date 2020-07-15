All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:34 AM

3325 Piedmont Rd

3325 Piedmont Road Northeast · (404) 903-5783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3325 Piedmont Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30326
North Buckhead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2103 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
media room
valet service
Why rent an apartment when you can rent a luxury condo in a small boutique building? One BEDROOM + DEN luxury condo in the heart of Buckhead Village. Spacious OPEN FLOOR-PLAN, 10ft FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS. Kitchen features SUBZERO refrigerator, WOLF GAS STOVE with CONVECTION OVEN, Bosch dishwasher, drawer microwave, SOFT CLOSE drawers, beautiful stone countertops and sleek cabinets. CUSTOM CLOSETS in Master bedroom. Master bath with SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER. Nearby you will find Restaurants, Movie theaters, high-end retail shops at Phipps Plaza & Lenox Square. Easy access to MARTA for travel to airport, games, mid-town and downtown. Building amenities include CONCIERGE, *VALET PARKING from 10am-10pm* , Fitness center, CLUBROOM, media rm, GUEST SUITES & massage room. Easy access to GA400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Piedmont Rd have any available units?
3325 Piedmont Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Piedmont Rd have?
Some of 3325 Piedmont Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Piedmont Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Piedmont Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Piedmont Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Piedmont Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3325 Piedmont Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Piedmont Rd offers parking.
Does 3325 Piedmont Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Piedmont Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Piedmont Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3325 Piedmont Rd has a pool.
Does 3325 Piedmont Rd have accessible units?
No, 3325 Piedmont Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Piedmont Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Piedmont Rd has units with dishwashers.
