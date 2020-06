Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous updated ranch in Sarah Smith school district. Just down the street from Lenox and Phipps Plaza. Newly refinished Hardwoods throughout the house, granite counter tops, screened porch, huge fenced in backyard and so much more! Great, flexible floor plan. Pristine and move in ready! Yard service included. Pets welcomed!!!