330 Ardmore Cir NW A102

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Luxury 4Bed Townhome In the Heart of Atlanta!



Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Atlanta! Walking distance to The Beltline and Piedmont Hospital. Ardmore & 28th is pet friendly and the perfect environment for working professionals of all backgrounds! This oversized luxury four bedroom townhome comes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, 10-foot ceilings, walk in closets, a 2-car garage, separate storage room, and washer/dryer included! Enjoy decorating your unit with accent walls, mounted TV's, and customized closets to personalize your home! On any given day, take part in laying out by our resort style salt-water pool, cooking with your friends by one of multiple gas grills, pulling into your personal garage, and walking to The Beltline any time of the day! Call 470-385-3598 now and make Ardmore & 28th your new home today! Ask for Dominique!

