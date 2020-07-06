All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
330 Ardmore Cir NW A102
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

330 Ardmore Cir NW A102

330 Ardmore Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

330 Ardmore Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury 4Bed Townhome In the Heart of Atlanta! - Property Id: 260649

Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Atlanta! Walking distance to The Beltline and Piedmont Hospital. Ardmore & 28th is pet friendly and the perfect environment for working professionals of all backgrounds! This oversized luxury four bedroom townhome comes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, 10-foot ceilings, walk in closets, a 2-car garage, separate storage room, and washer/dryer included! Enjoy decorating your unit with accent walls, mounted TV's, and customized closets to personalize your home! On any given day, take part in laying out by our resort style salt-water pool, cooking with your friends by one of multiple gas grills, pulling into your personal garage, and walking to The Beltline any time of the day! Call 470-385-3598 now and make Ardmore & 28th your new home today! Ask for Dominique!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260649
Property Id 260649

(RLNE5701440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 have any available units?
330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 have?
Some of 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 currently offering any rent specials?
330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 is pet friendly.
Does 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 offer parking?
Yes, 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 offers parking.
Does 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 have a pool?
Yes, 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 has a pool.
Does 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 have accessible units?
No, 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Ardmore Cir NW A102 does not have units with dishwashers.

