Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities google fiber internet access

Great Midtown Location. Perfect condo with Renovations. The Kitchen and Bathroom have been totally redone, appliances in great condition. This Condo features brilliant natural light, original hardwood floors, washer and dryer, new plumbing and Google Fiber Internet included in lease price! Close to parks, Beltline and shops. This is a must see!