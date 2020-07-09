All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 317 W Wieuca Road North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
317 W Wieuca Road North East
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

317 W Wieuca Road North East

317 West Wieuca Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
North Buckhead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

317 West Wieuca Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30342
North Buckhead

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Rare opportunity in Buckhead! Great Family home or Perfect Commercial property. Sarah Smith Schools. Near the new Sandy Springs Gateway Project. Walk to shopping, dining and great concerts at Chastain Park! Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large Living Area, separate Dining, Kitchen open to dining and living rooms. Spacious Office/Den area with private entry. Huge Over-Sized Master Bedroom w/ Walk in closet, Full Bath (shower only), great view of backyard and exterior entry. Two additional bedrooms are large, too! Full Bath in Hall with shower/tub. Large laundry room includes washer and dryer. Huge Fenced Backyard! Parking for 6+ cars. Great Home or Business opportunity! Please call to schedule a viewing today, 404-609-1996. Agent: Catherine Rohde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 W Wieuca Road North East have any available units?
317 W Wieuca Road North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 W Wieuca Road North East have?
Some of 317 W Wieuca Road North East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 W Wieuca Road North East currently offering any rent specials?
317 W Wieuca Road North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 W Wieuca Road North East pet-friendly?
No, 317 W Wieuca Road North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 317 W Wieuca Road North East offer parking?
Yes, 317 W Wieuca Road North East offers parking.
Does 317 W Wieuca Road North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 W Wieuca Road North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 W Wieuca Road North East have a pool?
Yes, 317 W Wieuca Road North East has a pool.
Does 317 W Wieuca Road North East have accessible units?
No, 317 W Wieuca Road North East does not have accessible units.
Does 317 W Wieuca Road North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 W Wieuca Road North East does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus