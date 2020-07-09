317 W Wieuca Road North East

Amenities

Rare opportunity in Buckhead! Great Family home or Perfect Commercial property. Sarah Smith Schools. Near the new Sandy Springs Gateway Project. Walk to shopping, dining and great concerts at Chastain Park! Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large Living Area, separate Dining, Kitchen open to dining and living rooms. Spacious Office/Den area with private entry. Huge Over-Sized Master Bedroom w/ Walk in closet, Full Bath (shower only), great view of backyard and exterior entry. Two additional bedrooms are large, too! Full Bath in Hall with shower/tub. Large laundry room includes washer and dryer. Huge Fenced Backyard! Parking for 6+ cars. Great Home or Business opportunity! Please call to schedule a viewing today, 404-609-1996. Agent: Catherine Rohde