Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

292 Gordon Avenue NE

292 Gordon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

292 Gordon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Manhattan-style living in ATL! Stunning 3- level end unit Modern Townhome in Lake Claire! 3BD/3.5BA modern end unit townhome in coveted Mary Lin/Inman/Grady school district! Steel framing! Open floor plan & amazing natural light. High ceilings & ebony hardwd floors. Modern chefs kitchen w/huge island. Covered porch & grill deck. Big rooftop deck w/ beautiful city views of the A Train! 2 car garage. Common greenspace area. Low HOA fee. Set on the future PATH extension to the Beltline. Walking distance to Decatur, the bike PATH, Pullman Yards & more! Better than NEW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 Gordon Avenue NE have any available units?
292 Gordon Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 292 Gordon Avenue NE have?
Some of 292 Gordon Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 Gordon Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
292 Gordon Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Gordon Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 292 Gordon Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 292 Gordon Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 292 Gordon Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 292 Gordon Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 Gordon Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Gordon Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 292 Gordon Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 292 Gordon Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 292 Gordon Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Gordon Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 292 Gordon Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

