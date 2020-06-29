292 Gordon Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Manhattan-style living in ATL! Stunning 3- level end unit Modern Townhome in Lake Claire! 3BD/3.5BA modern end unit townhome in coveted Mary Lin/Inman/Grady school district! Steel framing! Open floor plan & amazing natural light. High ceilings & ebony hardwd floors. Modern chefs kitchen w/huge island. Covered porch & grill deck. Big rooftop deck w/ beautiful city views of the A Train! 2 car garage. Common greenspace area. Low HOA fee. Set on the future PATH extension to the Beltline. Walking distance to Decatur, the bike PATH, Pullman Yards & more! Better than NEW!