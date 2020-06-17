2915 Ridgemore Road NW

Amenities

Adorable brick Cape Cod in safe and peaceful Ridgemore Heights neighborhood. Off street parking with fully fenced private backyard. Grey painted updated 3 bedroom & 2 bath home, located in Brandon Elementary School District. No through traffic, nestled in a closed loop development. First floor with living room, dining room combination w/French Door leading to private, level, fenced, backyard. Vaulted family room with slate tile floor, bookshelves, and French Door leading to outdoor patio. Step saver kitchen w/white cabinets and white appliances, porcelain tiled floors, and white tiled backsplash. 1 bedroom & full bath on the main. Laundry room located on main in hallway between kitchen and living room. Hardwoods on 1st & 2nd floors. Second floor 2 bedrooms, each with dormers. Attic space storage and double closets in both rooms. Full updated bath with all new tile surround, sink, light & plumbing fixtures. Matching storage building at back of private yard. Trane furnace and Carrier condenser. Crawl Space with vapor barrier.Located 1 mile from Moores Mill I-75 exit in the Upper Westside. Three exits south of new Atlanta Braves Stadium. 10 minutes from midtown and 20 minutes from airport. Walking distance to the new Moores Mill Center that includes Publix Super Market, restaurants, and shops. Close to Silver Comet & developing BeltLine.