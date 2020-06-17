All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

2915 Ridgemore Road NW

2915 Ridgemore Road Northwest · (404) 983-7909
Location

2915 Ridgemore Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Ridgewood Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable brick Cape Cod in safe and peaceful Ridgemore Heights neighborhood. Off street parking with fully fenced private backyard. Grey painted updated 3 bedroom & 2 bath home, located in Brandon Elementary School District. No through traffic, nestled in a closed loop development. First floor with living room, dining room combination w/French Door leading to private, level, fenced, backyard. Vaulted family room with slate tile floor, bookshelves, and French Door leading to outdoor patio. Step saver kitchen w/white cabinets and white appliances, porcelain tiled floors, and white tiled backsplash. 1 bedroom & full bath on the main. Laundry room located on main in hallway between kitchen and living room. Hardwoods on 1st & 2nd floors. Second floor 2 bedrooms, each with dormers. Attic space storage and double closets in both rooms. Full updated bath with all new tile surround, sink, light & plumbing fixtures. Matching storage building at back of private yard. Trane furnace and Carrier condenser. Crawl Space with vapor barrier.Located 1 mile from Moores Mill I-75 exit in the Upper Westside. Three exits south of new Atlanta Braves Stadium. 10 minutes from midtown and 20 minutes from airport. Walking distance to the new Moores Mill Center that includes Publix Super Market, restaurants, and shops. Close to Silver Comet & developing BeltLine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Ridgemore Road NW have any available units?
2915 Ridgemore Road NW has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 Ridgemore Road NW have?
Some of 2915 Ridgemore Road NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Ridgemore Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Ridgemore Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Ridgemore Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Ridgemore Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2915 Ridgemore Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Ridgemore Road NW does offer parking.
Does 2915 Ridgemore Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Ridgemore Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Ridgemore Road NW have a pool?
No, 2915 Ridgemore Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Ridgemore Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2915 Ridgemore Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Ridgemore Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 Ridgemore Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.
