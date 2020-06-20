2855 Elliott Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious, charming home for rent in sought after Peachtree Park! Hardwoods throughout. 2 bedrooms & full bath on main. Kitchen w/ granite & tiled floors. Large master suite w/ European details & separate closets. All secondary bedrooms are generous in size. Finished basement w/ bedroom, full bath, storage, & Rec/ Bonus room. Walk-out, private fenced backyard! Washer/Dryer and all landscaping are included. Amazing location - close to everything Buckhead has to offer and near GA 400/85 for quick access. Ready June 1, 2020.