Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:02 AM

2855 Elliott Circle

2855 Elliott Circle Northeast · (770) 490-4615
Location

2855 Elliott Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Park

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 2183 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, charming home for rent in sought after Peachtree Park! Hardwoods throughout. 2 bedrooms & full bath on main. Kitchen w/ granite & tiled floors. Large master suite w/ European details & separate closets. All secondary bedrooms are generous in size. Finished basement w/ bedroom, full bath, storage, & Rec/ Bonus room. Walk-out, private fenced backyard! Washer/Dryer and all landscaping are included. Amazing location - close to everything Buckhead has to offer and near GA 400/85 for quick access. Ready June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 Elliott Circle have any available units?
2855 Elliott Circle has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 Elliott Circle have?
Some of 2855 Elliott Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 Elliott Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2855 Elliott Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 Elliott Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2855 Elliott Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2855 Elliott Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2855 Elliott Circle does offer parking.
Does 2855 Elliott Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2855 Elliott Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 Elliott Circle have a pool?
No, 2855 Elliott Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2855 Elliott Circle have accessible units?
No, 2855 Elliott Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 Elliott Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 Elliott Circle has units with dishwashers.
