285 Oxford Place 4

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming Townhouse Lake Claire Candler Park - Property Id: 143840



Charming 2-story garden townhouse in Lake Claire Candler Park with dedicated parking. First floor includes spacious living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and washer/dryer. Second floor includes two bedrooms, one updated bath, and roomy closets. Hardwoods throughout, freshly painted, and central heat/AC. Walking distance to East Lake Marta (east/west line), bike PATH, Candler Park, and Lake Claire Park, and short train ride to GSU. Very close to Decatur, Little 5, CDC, Fernbank, and Emory (less than 2 miles to University). Quiet professional 8 townhouse development on shaded street in coveted Lin Elementary district (highest rated City of Atlanta Elementarysee greatschools.org). Private, fenced outdoor patio area. Rent includes water and high speed internet.

