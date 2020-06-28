All apartments in Atlanta
285 Oxford Place 4
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

285 Oxford Place 4

285 Oxford Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

285 Oxford Pl NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming Townhouse Lake Claire Candler Park - Property Id: 143840

Charming 2-story garden townhouse in Lake Claire Candler Park with dedicated parking. First floor includes spacious living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, and washer/dryer. Second floor includes two bedrooms, one updated bath, and roomy closets. Hardwoods throughout, freshly painted, and central heat/AC. Walking distance to East Lake Marta (east/west line), bike PATH, Candler Park, and Lake Claire Park, and short train ride to GSU. Very close to Decatur, Little 5, CDC, Fernbank, and Emory (less than 2 miles to University). Quiet professional 8 townhouse development on shaded street in coveted Lin Elementary district (highest rated City of Atlanta Elementarysee greatschools.org). Private, fenced outdoor patio area. Rent includes water and high speed internet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143840p
Property Id 143840

(RLNE5183233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Oxford Place 4 have any available units?
285 Oxford Place 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 285 Oxford Place 4 have?
Some of 285 Oxford Place 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Oxford Place 4 currently offering any rent specials?
285 Oxford Place 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Oxford Place 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 Oxford Place 4 is pet friendly.
Does 285 Oxford Place 4 offer parking?
Yes, 285 Oxford Place 4 offers parking.
Does 285 Oxford Place 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 Oxford Place 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Oxford Place 4 have a pool?
No, 285 Oxford Place 4 does not have a pool.
Does 285 Oxford Place 4 have accessible units?
No, 285 Oxford Place 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Oxford Place 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 Oxford Place 4 has units with dishwashers.
