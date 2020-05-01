2840 Peachtree Road NW #405

Amenities

On National Registry of Historical Places in heart of Buckhead! - This majestic four-sided brick historic building houses this one bedroom/one bath with tons of character, hardwood floors, crown molding, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, view to family room, spacious bedroom with decorative fireplace, bathroom with tile floors, tub/shower combo, foyer with coat closet and great storage area, dog walking area, 2 covered parking spots, walk to shopping and restaurants.



(RLNE2345445)