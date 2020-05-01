All apartments in Atlanta
2840 Peachtree Road NW #405

2840 Peachtree Road · (678) 569-4005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2840 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
On National Registry of Historical Places in heart of Buckhead! - This majestic four-sided brick historic building houses this one bedroom/one bath with tons of character, hardwood floors, crown molding, kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, view to family room, spacious bedroom with decorative fireplace, bathroom with tile floors, tub/shower combo, foyer with coat closet and great storage area, dog walking area, 2 covered parking spots, walk to shopping and restaurants.

(RLNE2345445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 have any available units?
2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 have?
Some of 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 is pet friendly.
Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 does offer parking.
Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 have a pool?
No, 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 have accessible units?
No, 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 Peachtree Road NW #405 does not have units with dishwashers.
