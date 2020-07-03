283 Mackenzie Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

All new and recently remodeled. Enjoy a new kitchen and bathrooms in the charm of a 1920's Old Fourth Ward Duplex. Front door opens to a spacious living room with decorative fireplace and equipped with a large TV mount. Half bath off of living. Kitchen is all new and open to the dining area. Large laundry room with washer and dryer also opens to rear deck and back yard. Two large bedrooms, each with two closets, and a private bathroom. Plenty of storage. Off street parking. Pets with approval. Close to all the trendiest spots and to I75/85.