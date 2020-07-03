All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 283 Mackenzie Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
283 Mackenzie Drive NE
Last updated February 6 2020 at 10:38 AM

283 Mackenzie Drive NE

283 Mackenzie Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

283 Mackenzie Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
All new and recently remodeled. Enjoy a new kitchen and bathrooms in the charm of a 1920's Old Fourth Ward Duplex. Front door opens to a spacious living room with decorative fireplace and equipped with a large TV mount. Half bath off of living. Kitchen is all new and open to the dining area. Large laundry room with washer and dryer also opens to rear deck and back yard. Two large bedrooms, each with two closets, and a private bathroom. Plenty of storage. Off street parking. Pets with approval. Close to all the trendiest spots and to I75/85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Mackenzie Drive NE have any available units?
283 Mackenzie Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 Mackenzie Drive NE have?
Some of 283 Mackenzie Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Mackenzie Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
283 Mackenzie Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Mackenzie Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 Mackenzie Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 283 Mackenzie Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 283 Mackenzie Drive NE offers parking.
Does 283 Mackenzie Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 Mackenzie Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Mackenzie Drive NE have a pool?
No, 283 Mackenzie Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 283 Mackenzie Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 283 Mackenzie Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Mackenzie Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Mackenzie Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus