Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking google fiber internet access

Top floor 3 bedroom totally renovated in popular Old Fourth Ward. New kitchen and light neutral colors. Hardwood floors, plenty of closets, laundry room with washer and dryer included. Google fiber to the house for high speed internet. Front and rear balconies. Dogs negotiable. So close to Ponce City and downtown. Plenty of on street and off street parking. Available now.