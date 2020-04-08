2803 Revere Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318 Lincoln
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Level bungalow with hardwood floors throughout and island in the kitchen. Master bedroom with french doors and private bath. Spacious backyard with patio. *If you are a voucher participant we will accept a 3 bed voucher and create a bonus room* Single detached home in Lincoln Homes neighborhood. Quiet street. Marta easily accessible. Fenced in back yard. Built in 1960; remodeled in 1980 and then again in 2015. Central air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2803 Revere Dr. have any available units?
2803 Revere Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Revere Dr. have?
Some of 2803 Revere Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Revere Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Revere Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Revere Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Revere Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Revere Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Revere Dr. offers parking.
Does 2803 Revere Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Revere Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Revere Dr. have a pool?
No, 2803 Revere Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Revere Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2803 Revere Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Revere Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Revere Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.