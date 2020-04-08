2803 Revere Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Level bungalow with hardwood floors throughout and island in the kitchen. Master bedroom with french doors and private bath. Spacious backyard with patio. *If you are a voucher participant we will accept a 3 bed voucher and create a bonus room*

Single detached home in Lincoln Homes neighborhood. Quiet street. Marta easily accessible. Fenced in back yard. Built in 1960; remodeled in 1980 and then again in 2015. Central air.