Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2732 Oldknow Drive Northwest - 7
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2732 Oldknow Drive Northwest - 7

2732 Oldknow Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

2732 Oldknow Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

all utils included
microwave
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
FOR MALES ONLY*****FOR MALES ONLY*****FOR MALES ONLY****FOR MALES ONLY
Rebuild Life Community Organization is a non-profit organization that provide resources, programs, education, and assistance to neighborhoods and community members who have taken the first step to rebuild their neighborhoods and lives. Our vision is to be the 2nd step needed for those willing to take the 1st steps to becoming stronger, wiser, more financially secure and who strive for positive social inheritance within their families.

This is a Rooming house. All utilities included. Heat, electric, water and cable. Share living quarters, bathroom, kitchen.
If you are selected, you will be charged a $50.00
application fee.
For special populations. Restrictions on living near churches and schools accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
