2732 Oldknow Drive Northwest - 7

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Shared Facility

FOR MALES ONLY*****FOR MALES ONLY*****FOR MALES ONLY****FOR MALES ONLY

Rebuild Life Community Organization is a non-profit organization that provide resources, programs, education, and assistance to neighborhoods and community members who have taken the first step to rebuild their neighborhoods and lives. Our vision is to be the 2nd step needed for those willing to take the 1st steps to becoming stronger, wiser, more financially secure and who strive for positive social inheritance within their families.



This is a Rooming house. All utilities included. Heat, electric, water and cable. Share living quarters, bathroom, kitchen.

If you are selected, you will be charged a $50.00

application fee.

For special populations. Restrictions on living near churches and schools accepted.