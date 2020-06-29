2730 Ridgewood Rd

Amenities

Gated, peaceful & private residence in Buckhead. Completely renovated mid century modern. All glass that opens to a private pool and 1 acre fenced lot. Kitchen has Miele and Sub Zero appliances. Outdoor Hestan kitchen. Master suite has double doors that open to a heated pool with waterfalls. Outdoor fireplace. Master bath has separate his/her closets, heated floors, double steam shower. Smart home lighting/sound. Guest suite w living room downstairs. Hardwoods throughout. Furnished and includes housekeeping once a week. Will consider longer term - negotiable.